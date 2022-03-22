Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: India boost semi-final hopes after crushing Bangladesh by 110 runs
India boosted their Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final prospects with a crushing 110-run win over Bangladesh in Hamilton on Tuesday.
Bangladesh's Ritu Moni is clean bowled by India's Jhulan Goswami during the 2022 Women's Cricket World cup match at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Tuesday. AFP
India’s Sneh Rana (centre) takes a successful catch on her own bowling to dismiss Bangladesh's Nahida Akter during the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup match at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Tuesday. AFP
Sneh Rana of India bowls during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Tuesday. Indian spinners, led by Sneh Rana (4/30), produced a dominant show to bundle out Bangladesh for 119 in 40.3 overs. Image Courtesy: ICC
Lata Mondal of Bangladesh bats during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Tuesday. Image Courtesy: ICC
Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Nigar Sultana Joty (centre) and Ritu Moni (right) celebrate the dismissal of India’s Shafali Verma during the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup match at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Tuesday. Ritu was the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh with 3/37. AFP
Yastika Bhatia of India bats during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Tuesday. India rode on Yastika's half-century to post a respectable 229 for 7 in 50 overs. Image Courtesy: ICC
Fahima Khatun of Bangladesh bowls during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Tuesday. Image courtesy: ICC
Shafali Verma of India bats during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Tuesday. Shafali scored run-a-ball 42. Image Courtesy: ICC