1/8 On 24 June, Saudi king Salman lifted the ban on women driving cars amid great celebration. Many women took to the streets to drive their cars. Reuters On 24 June, Saudi king Salman lifted the ban on women driving cars amid great celebration. Many...

2/8 The driving ban has been lifted as a part of the Crown Prince's modernisation initiative. AP The driving ban has been lifted as a part of the Crown Prince's modernisation initiative. AP

3/8 The ban was lifted after 28 years after women took to the streets of Riyadh to protest against the it. AP The ban was lifted after 28 years after women took to the streets of Riyadh to protest against...

4/8 Many Saudi women graduated as accident inspectors before the ban was lifted. Reuters Many Saudi women graduated as accident inspectors before the ban was lifted. Reuters

5/8 Saudi Arabia organised a driving awareness campaign on 22 June in Jeddah in which many women participated. Reuters Saudi Arabia organised a driving awareness campaign on 22 June in Jeddah in which many women...

6/8 Special driving schools have been set up, car showrooms have witnessed many prospective female buyers, and events are being held in Riyadh to encourage new drivers. AP Special driving schools have been set up, car showrooms have witnessed many prospective female...

7/8 In May, Saudi security forces arrested at least 12 activists, many of them were prominent activists who worked for lifting the ban. Reuters In May, Saudi security forces arrested at least 12 activists, many of them were prominent...