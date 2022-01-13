With kite flying and pujas, India welcomes the harvest season

4/8

Pilgrims perform rituals as they pray at the beach during the Hindu religious festival of Gangasagar Mela on Sagar Island, some 150 kilometres south of Kolkata. Besides Lorhi, every year thousands of pilgrims visit Gangasagar village for a dip at the confluence of the Ganges and the Bay of Bengal. The annual fair runs on the holy river Gangotri banks for two months (January - February), usually crowded the most on the Makar Sankranti. AFP