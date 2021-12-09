With candles and portraits, India pays tribute to its top general CDS Bipin Rawat

1/6

Tributes poured in from around the world for India's top military commander, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday. While some honoured the great soldier by lighting candles, elsewhere people were laying wreaths and paying floral tributes to the Army officer. In Siliguri, people lit candles to pay their respect in front of a portrait of defence chief General Bipin Rawat. AFP