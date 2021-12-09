With candles and portraits, India pays tribute to its top general CDS Bipin Rawat
People across the country were left shell-shocked and stunned when India's top general Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat had an untimely demise when a helicopter carrying him and 13 others crashed in the forests of Connoor in Tamil Nadu
1/6
Tributes poured in from around the world for India's top military commander, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday. While some honoured the great soldier by lighting candles, elsewhere people were laying wreaths and paying floral tributes to the Army officer. In Siliguri, people lit candles to pay their respect in front of a portrait of defence chief General Bipin Rawat. AFP
2/6
People wave flags before a portrait of India’s military chief, General Bipin Rawat in Jammu. AP
3/6
Senior Army officials, Tamil Nadu Ministers and Army veterans laid wreaths and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the deceased chief at the Madras Regimental Centre at Wellington. Tamil Nadu chief minister along with the Governor attended the ceremony where they honoured the fallen heroes. AFP
4/6
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also honoured the fallen heroes while he addressed Parliament. In his address to the MPs, Rajnath Singh said, "With profound grief and heavy heart, I stand to convey the unfortunate news of the crash of the military helicopter in the noon of 8th December 2021, with India's first Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat onboard." AP
5/6
In Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, an artist, Zoyab Khan, painted an 8-foot-long charcoal portrait for Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat as a tribute. ANI
6/6
Students of a school in Jammu also paid tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others who died in a chopper crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu yesterday. General Bipin Rawat's funeral will take place on Friday and he will be given full military honours, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced. ANI