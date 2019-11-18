1/5 The Winter Session of the Parliament started on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media before the session started. "This is the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha. During this session on 26 November, there is Constitution Day, when our Constitution completes 70 years. The Constitution inculcates the unity, integrity, diversity and beauty of the country and is a driving force for the country," he said. PTI The Winter Session of the Parliament started on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed...

Several MPs on Monday made a statement against pollution in the national capital. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi displayed a placard to protest against government inaction on growing pollution. The air quality in Delhi improved marginally on Monday but remained in the "poor" category for the second consecutive day.

BJP MP Hans Raj Hans rides a bicycle as MPs Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari look on.

4/5 The first day of Parliament’s Winter Session also saw protests from some Opposition parties. Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant and others hold a protest near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, demanding the government to declare unseasonal rains in Maharashtra as natural calamity. PTI The first day of Parliament’s Winter Session also saw protests from some Opposition parties. Shiv...