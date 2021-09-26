Winners of the Ocean Photography Awards dive into the amazingly mysterious world of the deep sea
From shark-infested waters to adorable turtles, photographers showcased the best of the ocean and the complex life, which is under threat from human activity
1/12
Introducing 'Snooty' the lemon shark, photographed off the coast of the town of Jupiter, Florida. This snapshot was plucked from French photographer Galice Hoarau's portfolio. Image Courtesy: Galice Hoarau/OceanPhotographyAwards.com
2/12
A dead moray eel hooked by an abandoned fishing line off Bodrum, Turkey. Image Courtesy: Kerim Sabuncuoğlu/OceanPhotographyAwards.com
3/12
A green turtle, surrounded by glass fish, Ningaloo Reef, Western Australia. Image Courtesy: Aimee Jan/OceanPhotographyAwards.com
4/12
Diving gannets hit the water off the Isle of Noss, Shetland, UK. Image Courtesy: Henley Spiers/OceanPhotographyAwards.com
5/12
<br />A male yellowhead jawfish 'mouthbrooding' its eggs until they are ready to hatch. Mouthbrooding, also known as oral incubation, is when eggs are carried and incubated in the parent's mouth. Image Courtesy: Steven Kovacs/OceanPhotographyAwards.com
6/12
During a trip to Mexico, the photographer explored the natural cavern of cenote Dos Pisos in Quintana Roo. There, he documented how the light plays against the speleothems, which are geological formations of mineral deposits. Image Courtesy: Martin Broen/OceanPhotographyAwards.com
7/12
A lone blacktip reef shark lining up its dorsal fin with the setting sun in Moorea, French Polynesia. "Sharks are plentiful in French Polynesia due to their strong legal protections and are a sign of a healthy marine ecosystem," the photographer explained. Image Courtesy: Renee Capozzola/OceanPhotographyAwards.com
8/12
This breathtaking picture of a freediver trying to capture a photo of a humpback whale was snapped off the coast of Réunion Island in the Indian Ocean. Image Courtesy: Sebastien Pontoizeau/OceanPhotographyAwards.com
9/12
An adorable green sea turtle hatchling near Hero Island in Australia. According to the photographer, the turtle 'cautiously surfaced for air, to a sky full of hungry birds'. Image Courtesy: Sebastien Pontoizeau/OceanPhotographyAwards.com
10/12
Hungry for a feed, a shiver of grey reef sharks are seen hunting and chasing a huge school of bait fish. Image Courtesy: Alex Kydd/OceanPhotographyAwards.com
11/12
A surfer, named Jack Robinson, is snapped riding the famous break known as ‘The Right’ in Denmark, Western Australia. According to the photographer, 'The Right' is home to some of the heaviest waves in the world. Image Courtesy: Phil de Glanville/OceanPhotographyAwards.com
12/12
<br />A newly hatched hawksbill turtle -- measuring just 3.5cm (1.4inches) long -- taking its first swim, off the coast of Lissenung Island, Papua New Guinea. The photographer revealed: "It had emerged from an egg just minutes earlier with approximately 100 of its siblings. They quickly made their way into the ocean to disperse as rapidly as they could and avoid predation from birds and fish." Image Courtesy: Matty Smith/OceanPhotographyAwards.com