Winners of the Ocean Photography Awards dive into the amazingly mysterious world of the deep sea

12/12



A newly hatched hawksbill turtle -- measuring just 3.5cm (1.4inches) long -- taking its first swim, off the coast of Lissenung Island, Papua New Guinea. The photographer revealed: "It had emerged from an egg just minutes earlier with approximately 100 of its siblings. They quickly made their way into the ocean to disperse as rapidly as they could and avoid predation from birds and fish." Image Courtesy: Matty Smith/OceanPhotographyAwards.com