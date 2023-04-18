Will Smith, Keanu Reeves serving kathi rolls Artist creates AI images of celebs as street food vendors
Imagine a world where you are being served your favourite street food, by your favourite celebrities. That’s exactly what an artist has done on Instagram, using the Midjourney image generator.
Imagine a world where you are being served your favourite street food, by your favourite celebrities. Like, how about Will Smith, serving you a delectable plate of kathi rolls? Image Credit: Instagram/jyo_john_mulloor
Well, that’s exactly what an artist has done on Instagram. Here’s David Beckham with a sous chef’s hat and apron et al, setting up his stall as he prepares to cook. Image Credit: Instagram/jyo_john_mulloor
Jyo John Mulloor, an Indian artist who claims to be a massive AI enthusiast used Midjourney AI to create these images. Here’s Cristiano Ronaldo, again in an apron, getting ready to serve something delectable. Image Credit: Instagram/jyo_john_mulloor
Midjourney, for those of you who are unaware, is an AI programme, which generates images from textual descriptions or “prompts.” Here’s Keanu Reeves, measuring out an ingredient for a dish he’s preparing. Image Credit: Instagram/jyo_john_mulloor
The Midjourney AI programme stands out because of the sketch-like characteristics of its generated image. Here’s Pope Francis, taking stock of his store. Image Credit: Instagram/jyo_john_mulloor
These images, Jyo says, are inspired by a recent trip across Dubai’s Ramadan food street, where he met a few chefs and waiters who look like celebrities. Here’s Johnny Depp, weighing a certain ingredient. Image Credit: Instagram/jyo_john_mulloor
What really caught Mulloor’s attention was the fact these waiters and chefs were serving the less fortunate. The artist also had an image of Emma Watson, cooking off a stew. Image Credit: Instagram/jyo_john_mulloor
There was also an image of Bruce Willis, keeping his own shop. Image Credit: Instagram/jyo_john_mulloor
Finally, we have Tom Cruise, who, for some reason, looks like a customer instead of a shopkeeper, chef, or server. Image Credit: Instagram/jyo_john_mulloor