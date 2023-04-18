Photos

Will Smith, Keanu Reeves serving kathi rolls Artist creates AI images of celebs as street food vendors

Imagine a world where you are being served your favourite street food, by your favourite celebrities. That’s exactly what an artist has done on Instagram, using the Midjourney image generator.

Mehul Reuben Das April 18, 2023 17:25:19 IST
Imagine a world where you are being served your favourite street food, by your favourite celebrities. Like, how about Will Smith, serving you a delectable plate of kathi rolls? Image Credit: Instagram/jyo_john_mulloor
Well, that’s exactly what an artist has done on Instagram. Here’s David Beckham with a sous chef’s hat and apron et al, setting up his stall as he prepares to cook. Image Credit: Instagram/jyo_john_mulloor
Jyo John Mulloor, an Indian artist who claims to be a massive AI enthusiast used Midjourney AI to create these images. Here’s Cristiano Ronaldo, again in an apron, getting ready to serve something delectable. Image Credit: Instagram/jyo_john_mulloor
Midjourney, for those of you who are unaware, is an AI programme, which generates images from textual descriptions or “prompts.” Here’s Keanu Reeves, measuring out an ingredient for a dish he’s preparing. Image Credit: Instagram/jyo_john_mulloor
The Midjourney AI programme stands out because of the sketch-like characteristics of its generated image. Here’s Pope Francis, taking stock of his store. Image Credit: Instagram/jyo_john_mulloor
These images, Jyo says, are inspired by a recent trip across Dubai’s Ramadan food street, where he met a few chefs and waiters who look like celebrities. Here’s Johnny Depp, weighing a certain ingredient. Image Credit: Instagram/jyo_john_mulloor
What really caught Mulloor’s attention was the fact these waiters and chefs were serving the less fortunate. The artist also had an image of Emma Watson, cooking off a stew. Image Credit: Instagram/jyo_john_mulloor
There was also an image of Bruce Willis, keeping his own shop. Image Credit: Instagram/jyo_john_mulloor
Finally, we have Tom Cruise, who, for some reason, looks like a customer instead of a shopkeeper, chef, or server. Image Credit: Instagram/jyo_john_mulloor
