1/7
Wildfires raged in parts of California. A group of US Forest Service firefighters monitor a back fire while battling to save homes at Paradise, California. Reurters
2/7
Wind-driven ambers were seen during the Camp Fire in California's Paradise town. Reuters
3/7
Flames consumed cars and buildings as the wildfire tore through Paradise in California. AP
4/7
Flames approached residential areas as firefighters battled the blaze overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes at Thousand Oaks in California. Reuters
5/7
Firefighters and officials warned that it was a 'very dangerous' and 'very serious situation' as the wildfire continued to rage. Reuters
6/7
Firefighters and officials warned that it was a 'very dangerous' and 'very serious situation' as the wildfire continued to rage. Reuters
7/7
Cal Fire helicopter were deployed to pick up water from a reservoir to battle the wildfires. Reuters
Cal Fire helicopter were deployed to pick up water from a reservoir to battle the wildfires. Reuters