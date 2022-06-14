Wildfire spreads over 1,000 acres in California and it's still to be controlled
Over 300 people have been evacuated from their homes after a wildfire flared up over the weekend in forest land northeast of Los Angeles. A team of over 700 fire personnel are fighting to bring the blaze under control
A fast-moving blaze, dubbed Sheep Fire, in California's Angeles National Forest has burned across 990 acres. AP
The blaze has become so severe that it has prompted the evacuation of about 300 people in Wrightwood, San Bernardino County, some 77 miles northeast of Los Angeles. AP
As of Monday, it had been contained to 18 per cent owing to the efforts of the fire brigade personnel. Nearly 700 personnel have been attacking the fire from the air and ground. AP
Joshua trees are burned after the Sheep fire swept through in Wrightwood, California. The fire ignited only days after Southern California fire officials warned residents that drought and extreme heat were creating conditions for a potentially treacherous fire season this year. A triple-digit heat wave blanketed much of California over the weekend. AP
The fire was burning primarily on Forest Service land and was moving in a northwesterly direction. AP
As of Monday, at least five wildfires were active in California, including the Barrett fire in San Diego County and the Brandie fire in Yuba County, according to the State Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. AP
A Joshua tree is burned after the Sheep fire swept through. California is the most wildfire-prone state in the United States, as per Statista. AP