Wild, wild wonderful! The miracles of conservation
This gallery was originally published in bioGraphic, an independent magazine about nature and conservation powered by the California Academy of Sciences, and media partner of the BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition
1/10
Stoat's Game: In the predawn hours of a cold winter morning in the French Alps, the photographer Jose Grandío lay still in the snow, waiting for a stoat to emerge from its burrow. Shortly after the sun rose, the stoat climbed out and proceeded to put on a spectacular show. “He seemed to be playing with the fresh snow that had just fallen, making sudden jumps and crawling through the snow,” Grandío recalls. The stoat leaped and danced for about half an hour before returning to his den for the rest of the day. Image Courtesy: Jose Grandío/BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition
2/10
Shooting Star: This is a male Leiaster leachi sea star broadcasting sperm into murky water in a shallow bay. Other nearby sea stars were broadcasting sperm and eggs into the water in synchrony, though the they were not within visual distance of one another. Over the course of an hour or more, the sea star swayed and twirled as it released streams of sperm — a five-limbed dancer gyrating to a silent, timeless rhythm of life. Image Courtesy: Tony Wu/BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition
3/10
Tunnel Vision: Each year, from August to early October, Atlantic goliath groupers (Epinephelus itajara) gather off the east coast of Florida to spawn. On dark nights when the moon is new, refrigerator-sized males produce low-frequency booming sounds by contracting their swim bladders, calling other groupers to congregate around shipwrecks or rocky reefs. Fifty years ago, more than 100 fish might answer the call. But by 1990, the slow-moving species had been fished almost to extinction, and mating aggregations were often reduced to just a handful of fish. Photographer and coral reef ecologist Tom Shlesinger has witnessed this spectacle many times in recent years, but swimming with these 800-pound gentle giants never gets old. During one dive last September, he watched, captivated, as a large male swam calmly through a huge, swirling school of round scads. “It looked like he was swimming through a tunnel of fish,” Shlesinger recalls, “and I immediately knew this was the perfect moment to capture a unique perspective.” Image Courtesy: Tom Shlesinger/BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition
4/10
Bee Balling: On a warm spring morning in South Texas, a female cactus bee (Diadasia rinconis) emerged from her small, cylindrical nest in the ground, rising like ash from a chimney. Almost instantly, she was swarmed by dozens of patrolling males, their tawny bodies forming a buzzing, roiling “mating ball” as they vied for a chance to copulate with her. After a tumultuous 20 seconds or so, the ball of bees dissipated, and the female flew off—a single, victorious male holding tight to her back. Image Courtesy: Karine Aigner/BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition
5/10
Face to Face: Two creatures face off through a woven-wire fence: one predator the other prey; one wild, the other, essentially, manufactured for our use. The moment is a manifestation of two worlds colliding, with no clear indication of which will prevail. Such images, of the natural world intersecting with one so heavily impacted by humans, have become a near obsession for Mexico-based photographer Fernando Constantino Martínez Belmar. And few places in the world present as many opportunities to capture the conflict first-hand as Martínez Belmar’s native Yucatán Peninsula, home to both the elusive jaguar and one of Mexico’s fastest-growing tourist hotspots, the “Maya Riviera.” Image Courtesy: Fernando Constantino Martínez Belmar/BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition
6/10
Sickening Delicacy: While travelling in Romania’s Carpathian region several years ago, photographer Bence Máté came across a horrific scene. At a spawning site for common frogs, hundreds of frogs (and several toads) lay dead in the water, some still grasping partners, their hind legs notably missing. Poachers had plucked the amphibians from the pool as they attempted to breed, cut off their back legs to feed the frog-leg trade, and thrown them back into the water to die a lingering death among their spawn. “It was the cruelty that shocked me most,” says Máté, “but also the harm caused to local populations.” Image Courtesy: Bence Máté/BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition
7/10
Spider Web: It was dawn in Hungary’s Kiskunsag National Park, and the photographer Bence Máté lay still, barely breathing, on a coffin-size floating hide. In front of him, a Eurasian beaver was busy gnawing on a tree, backlit by the first rays of morning sun. Nearby, previously felled trees emerged like dock pilings from the mist-shrouded water, one of them festooned with a glowing spider web. Image Courtesy: Bence Máté/BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition
8/10
After the Fall: California sea lions are iconic members of the Monterey Bay ecosystem, and the photographer David Slater loves diving with them. “They rush past you with such beauty and grace that they leave you stunned.” But during a dive last September, Slater witnessed a more somber sea lion scene. On a mucky stretch of sea floor, a dead sea lion had fallen to its final resting place, a colourful array of bat stars strewn across its body like flowers tossed onto a grave. Bat stars are omnivorous and frequently feed on carcasses that fall to the ocean floor. Image Courtesy: David Slater/BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition
9/10
Hidden Beauty: Deep in a cenote on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, the photographer Tom St George encountered this otherworldly, seemingly lifeless cavern, its dimly lit waters penetrated by thousands of dramatic stalactites. Inhospitable though it may appear, this flooded cave is actually far from barren. It is part of an extensive subterranean network of flooded passages, sinkholes, and caves that host a surprising diversity of fish and zooplankton, most of which are found only in the Yucatán. Image Courtesy: Tom St George/BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition
10/10
Into the Light: When the photographer Pål Hermansen walked outside one brisk March morning in Ski, Norway, and looked back at his house, he was dismayed. One of the outdoor lights had been left on all night, and within its bright shell, he saw the dark stains of dozens of insects, drawn to their death by the accidental beacon. As he cleaned out the fixture, Hermansen was inspired to photograph the collection of insects, hoping to shine a light on “the hidden creatures that are a foundation for our lives—creatures that we easily ignore.” Image Courtesy: Pal Hermansen/BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition