Photos

Who let the dogs out? Canines take over Canadian offices

As workers return to Canadian offices in a post-COVID world, they are also bringing their four-legged friends with them. The results, as you can see, are adorable

FP Staff May 10, 2022 16:00:22 IST
As Canada returns to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic, workers are returning to offices. However, this time around, they are taking their four-legged friends with them to their workplace. In fact, a recent survey had shown that 51 per cent of Canadians support bringing dogs to the office. AFP
1/6
As Canada returns to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic, workers are returning to offices. However, this time around, they are taking their four-legged friends with them to their workplace. In fact, a recent survey had shown that 51 per cent of Canadians support bringing dogs to the office. AFP
Many offices, such as Tungsten in Ottawa, have already formulated a pet policy and allow their employees to bring their dogs to office. It's actually helped drum up business, Tungsten president Bill Dicke said, as well as increased staff productivity. AFP
2/6
Many offices, such as Tungsten in Ottawa, have already formulated a pet policy and allow their employees to bring their dogs to office. It's actually helped drum up business, Tungsten president Bill Dicke said, as well as increased staff productivity. AFP
Employees say the dogs help in de-stressing at work. They sleep under desks or in the boardroom throughout the day, chase balls down a hallway or chew squeaky toys. AFP
3/6
Employees say the dogs help in de-stressing at work. They sleep under desks or in the boardroom throughout the day, chase balls down a hallway or chew squeaky toys. AFP
Nature, a husky dog is seen at the office of Tungsten Collaborative in Ottawa. Dog owners believe that a company having a dog policy is a good indicator of a company's culture. AFP
4/6
Nature, a husky dog is seen at the office of Tungsten Collaborative in Ottawa. Dog owners believe that a company having a dog policy is a good indicator of a company's culture. AFP
However, dogs in the workplace can also create challenges, such as "if somebody is scared of dogs" or allergic to dander. AFP
5/6
However, dogs in the workplace can also create challenges, such as "if somebody is scared of dogs" or allergic to dander. AFP
Also, carpet stains, disruptive barking and pet hair or drool on clothes -- is not a great look for impressing clients. AFP
6/6
Also, carpet stains, disruptive barking and pet hair or drool on clothes -- is not a great look for impressing clients. AFP