Whitewashed: Snowfall heralds the season to be jolly in the US
The holidays are coming. It's time for snowmen and skis. Parts of the United States have just experienced the season’s first snowfall
1/7
A homeowner clears snow from a walkway after a cold front packing subfreezing temperatures and light snow swept over the intermountain West in Colorado, US. The US has started receiving the first snowfall of the season. According to AccuWeather, some 20 states will witness strong winds and snow storms over the next few days. AP
2/7
A man covered in snow as he tries to clear a sidewalk with a snow blower in front of the Bismarck Downtown Artist Co-op entrance in North Dakota. Meteorologist, Nicole LoBiondo, said, “Unseasonably cold conditions will continue for the center of the country through the eastern US this week, setting the stage for potential wintry weather.” AP
3/7
A snowstorm blankets the campus of Andrews University in Michigan. The National Weather Service said that the heaviest snowfall has been recorded in central US. Areas in Texas, Kansas and Illinois received one to three inches of snowfall on Monday. AP
4/7
Children build a snowman in front of their homes in College Street in Lewiston, Maine. According to the Climate Prediction Centre, maximum temperatures in some parts of the country will be 10 to 20 degrees below average throughout the week. AP
5/7
A man leaps over a snowdrift in southeast Mandan in North Dakota. Weather services have warned that due to heavy snowfall, some regions might experience low visibility and have warned of hazardous driving conditions. AP
6/7
The Michigan Department of Transportation snowplow clears a section of M-139 during a late fall snowstorm Wednesday. AP
7/7
A runner braves the elements in Washington Park after a cold front packing subfreezing temperatures and light snow swept over the intermountain West in Denver. AP