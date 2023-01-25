Whitewashed: Once-in-a-decade cold snap turns Japan into a shivering mess
Temperatures in Japan have dipped significantly, with most of the country blanketed in heavy snow. Traffic jams and flight cancellations have left people stranded
1/8
Japan is in the midst of a once-in-a-decade cold snap. The country has been witnessing heavy snowfall, leading to over 200 flights being suspended. AFP
2/8
The Meteorological Agency has said temperatures are expected to drop significantly to levels seen only once in 10 years, with authorities warning of the threat of frozen water pipes and power outages. The winter pressure pattern is expected to stay until Thursday, bringing heavy snow and blizzards mainly to areas along the Sea of Japan coast. Heavy snow is also possible in lower elevations along the Pacific. AP
3/8
A train stops due to a power outage at Nishioji Station in Kyoto. According to AP, thousands of people using train services in Kyoto and Shiga prefectures in western Japan were forced to stay overnight in carriages or stations. AP
4/8
The cold weather also led to the death of at least one person, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters. AFP
5/8
A worker uses a hand-pushed snowplough to remove snow at Nagano’s Zenkoji Temple. AFP
6/8
People walk past a snow-covered dinosaur monument after many areas of the country were covered with snow, in the city of Fukui, Fukui prefecture on the western coast of Japan. Weather officials are urging people to be careful of heavy snow, blizzards, frozen roads and other effects on transportation, violent winds and high waves. AFP
7/8
The grounds of Kinkakuji temple – the Golden Pavilion – are covered with snow in Kyoto. AFP
8/8
Vehicles are stranded due to heavy snow at Japan National Route 1 in Kyoto, western Japan. AP