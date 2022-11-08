When Trishala Dutt shared some unseen pictures of parents Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma; and herself

3/4

And here’s a click where Sanjay Dutt holds his daughter whereas the star daughter looks adorable in her quirky and cute expressions. Sanjay walked out of Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2016 morning as a free man after completing a jail term for possession of an assault rifle during the 1993 Mumbai riots. During the day, he met his family members, friends, fans, and media persons. Later, Sanjay took time out to speak to Trishala. Trishala shared her happiness on her father’s freedom with an emotional message on the photo-sharing site Instagram and welcomed her ‘papa dukes’ back home over a haircut session.