When Trishala Dutt shared some unseen pictures of parents Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma; and herself
Trishala Dutt has kept her Instagram account private but people who follow her make sure everyone can see her endearing pictures with her parents.
Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma got married in 1987 and here’s a picture shared by their daughter. This seems to be a click from the 80s.
Trishala often interacts with her fans on Instagram and keeps sharing unseen moments of her life with them. Here’s a moment that was captured all the way back in 1988 when she was merely an infant. Here’s Richa Sharma holding her daughter in her arms.
And here’s a click where Sanjay Dutt holds his daughter whereas the star daughter looks adorable in her quirky and cute expressions. Sanjay walked out of Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2016 morning as a free man after completing a jail term for possession of an assault rifle during the 1993 Mumbai riots. During the day, he met his family members, friends, fans, and media persons. Later, Sanjay took time out to speak to Trishala. Trishala shared her happiness on her father’s freedom with an emotional message on the photo-sharing site Instagram and welcomed her ‘papa dukes’ back home over a haircut session.
And here’s another candid picture shared by Trishala of her parents. Richa passed away on December 10, 1996 due to brain tumor. The father-daughter bond had hit a rough patch earlier as Trishala didn’t take the news of Sanjay getting married to Maanayata , his third wife, very well. But they have resolved their differences and moved on.