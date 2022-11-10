When Shraddha Kapoor won the hearts of fans with her quirky and cute replies

1/5

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is currently on cloud 9 as she enters into the coveted 75 Million followers club on Instagram. Currently, one of the most loved actors on Instagram, Shraddha’s account is a highly engaged one as well. She makes sure to interact and respond to her fans on social media and give back the love and support that is showered on her. Be it her daily outings, movie promotions, or social media, whenever a fan approaches her, she makes sure that she acknowledges their effort and makes them feel special by responding to them.