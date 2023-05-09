When Prince Louis drove a digger: The five-year-old's first royal engagement
The long Coronation weekend in the UK ended with Monday's 'Big Help Out', a day dedicated to charity and volunteering. It was also Prince Louis' first royal engagement. With the help of his parents, Prince William and Kate, he fixed a path, dug a new soakaway, and repainted a front door
1/8
The lengthy Coronation weekend in the UK came to an end on Monday with the “Big Help Out,” a day full of charity and volunteering. Prince William, the heir to the throne, took control of a small backhoe with his youngest son, Prince Louis, in his lap as his family helped renovate a Scout hut in Slough. AP
2/8
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8, also took part in a variety of activities at the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough, England. AP
3/8
The royals reset a path, dug a new soakaway, sanded and revarnished the front door, added planters to the front of the building and added a mural to create a “Big Help Out” legacy. AP
4/8
Little Louis, who has become a social media sensation for making fidgety faces during public appearances, even pushed a wheelbarrow into the littered grass. AP
5/8
Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince Louis watch Prince William as he uses an excavator while taking part in the Big Help Out. AP
6/8
Prince Louis and the family members then engaged in some archery as the children shot bows and arrows to fulfil their “Hunger Games” imaginations. AP
7/8
While painting the base of a planter later, he ignored his sister, Princess Charlotte, 8, who told him he had paint in his hair. “Louis, look at me!” she said. “You’ve got to wipe it.” When someone suggested he may grow up to be a painter, he replied, “No, a fighter pilot.” AP
8/8
It was Prince Louis’ first royal engagement and he was rewarded later with a toasted marshmallow sandwiched between two chocolate biscuits. Conceived by Buckingham Palace as a tribute to newly crowned King Charles III’s focus on public service, the “Big Help Out” encouraged people from all walks of life to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas. AP