When a crocodile strikes... The best of the Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Life or Death: A crocodile pounces on a wildebeest in a river in Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve. The unfortunate wildebeest had been attempting to cross the river as part of the great migration of animals that takes place in the reserve each year. Zhu says that due to the ‘unpredictability’ of the migration, taking a great shot of wildebeest herds crossing a river ‘can take several weeks of patience and dedication’. Image Courtesy: Zhu Zhu/Sony World Photography Awards 2023