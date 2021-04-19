2/12

It wasn’t until five years later, on what is now called Bicycle Day, that he ingested a dose of LSD and took the (in)famous bike ride that revealed the psychedelic nature of the substance. Since then, the substance has been tested for its use in medicine and psychology but more prominently, and still illegally in most parts of the world, has been consumed as a psychedelic substance with hallucinogenic properties. | In the picture: Tyler's '1st Trip.' Tyler is an anonymous street artist from Mumbai. Since 2010 Tyler has created works using city walls as his canvas to bring to the fore various subjects that define society and culture around us. His works, often political, are brutally honest opinions expressed in charming and mischievous ways that relate and appeal to everyone who views them.