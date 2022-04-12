What’s on the menu? Thrills served with meals at this stunning sky restaurant in Indonesia
The Lounge in the Sky in Jakarta is a restaurant mounted on a crane, which offers diners a chance to enjoy their meals 50 metres above the ground
If adventure is what one seeks, then this new dining experience in Indonesia is just perfect for you! Lounge in The Sky will offer Indonesians a chance to eat their meals in the 50 metres up in the air. AFP
Located at Boca Rica Tapas Bar & Lounge at Mangkuluhur City, the lounge consists of a central platform connecting eight tables with four seats each, suspended above the ground. The platform, together with the guests who are attached to their seats by harnesses, is lifted by a crane to a maximum height of 45 to 50 metres, depending on the weather conditions. AFP
The restaurant serves meals — priced between 1.6 and 3.7 million rupiah ($110 to $260) to customers. Diners are strapped into their seats, while the chefs and servers wear security harnesses. AFP
Don't look down! There are certain procedures and regulations that diners have to follow. One, all guests must be at least 17 years old, 135 centimetres tall and weigh a maximum of 150 kilogram. Customers are also recommended to go to the bathroom before taking their seats to avoid the need to lower the platform during the meal. AFP
The concept of the crane-lifted lounge is backed by a 16-year safety record, and it was designed according to German standard DIN 4112, and regularly checked and maintained to ensure the safety of all guests. AFP
The concept was developed by two Belgian entrepreneurs and such a design has only been used in Malaysia and, before that, in Belgium. AFP