What’s on the menu? Thrills served with meals at this stunning sky restaurant in Indonesia

The Lounge in the Sky in Jakarta is a restaurant mounted on a crane, which offers diners a chance to enjoy their meals 50 metres above the ground

FP Explainers April 12, 2022 14:51:59 IST
If adventure is what one seeks, then this new dining experience in Indonesia is just perfect for you! Lounge in The Sky will offer Indonesians a chance to eat their meals in the 50 metres up in the air. AFP
1/6
Located at Boca Rica Tapas Bar &amp; Lounge at Mangkuluhur City, the lounge consists of a central platform connecting eight tables with four seats each, suspended above the ground. The platform, together with the guests who are attached to their seats by harnesses, is lifted by a crane to a maximum height of 45 to 50 metres, depending on the weather conditions. AFP
2/6
The restaurant serves meals — priced between 1.6 and 3.7 million rupiah ($110 to $260) to customers. Diners are strapped into their seats, while the chefs and servers wear security harnesses. AFP
3/6
Don't look down! There are certain procedures and regulations that diners have to follow. One, all guests must be at least 17 years old, 135 centimetres tall and weigh a maximum of 150 kilogram. Customers are also recommended to go to the bathroom before taking their seats to avoid the need to lower the platform during the meal. AFP
4/6
The concept of the crane-lifted lounge is backed by a 16-year safety record, and it was designed according to German standard DIN 4112, and regularly checked and maintained to ensure the safety of all guests. AFP
5/6
The concept was developed by two Belgian entrepreneurs and such a design has only been used in Malaysia and, before that, in Belgium. AFP
6/6
