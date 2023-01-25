What to expect from the power-packed line-up of Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone in 2023?
Spanning versatile genres, offering meaty roles and some of the most anticipated movies in the near future, here’s taking a look at the leading ladies with the most exciting line-up!
After a breakthrough performance in and as ‘Mimi’ and ‘Bhediya’ recently, Kriti Sanon is positioned in the top league of female stars – Her upcoming line-up of films shows immense promise of continuing her lucky streak as Shehzada, Ganapath and Adipurush are some of the most anticipated films of recent times, where Kriti will be seen in different roles and characters.
Bollywood’s Numero Uno has an exciting lineup ahead which also includes Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan Prabhas’s Project K and the official Hindi remake of The Intern starring Amitabh Bachchan.
After rave reviews for her performance in ‘Brahmastra: Part One, Alia Bhatt is also set to impress with, Jee Le Zaraa that marks her first collaboration with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, Dharma’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and the international spy thriller Heart of Stone, that marks her Hollywood debut.