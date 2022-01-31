Welcome, Willow! From Socks to Macroni, the pets who lived at the White House

1/7

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden added two-year-old Willow, a green-eyed tabby from Pennsylvania to the White House over the weekend. She has been named after the First Lady's hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. It is reported that the short-haired tabby made quite an impression on Jill Biden after she jumped up on stage and interrupted her remarks during a 2020 campaign stop in Pennsylvania. AP