Welcome, Madam President: Droupadi Murmu takes oath
Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as India's 15th President at the Central Hall of Parliament. Hailing from the Santhal community, Murmu is the first tribal leader to assume the office of the President
1/10
Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as India's 15th President at a ceremony in the packed and historic Central Hall of Parliament. Hailing from the Santhal community, Murmu is the first tribal leader to assume the office of the President. Twitter/ @IndiaembFrance
2/10
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered the oath of office to Murmu in the presence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers, governors, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and a host of dignitaries. PTI
3/10
Dressed in a white saree with green and red border, Murmu took the oath of office in the name of God in Hindi to "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law". She was given a 21-gun salute after which she signed the oath register. ANI
4/10
Addressing the gathering following the oath-taking ceremony, Droupadi Murmu said, "I want to tell the youth, don't just focus on your future but also lay the foundation of the country's future. As President, you have my full support." PTI
5/10
Former President Pratibha Patil, and Chief Ministers Naveen Patnaik, Eknath Shinde, Jairam Thakur, Yogi Adityanath and N Biren Singh were among the dignitaries present. Twitter/ @IndiaembFrance
6/10
Droupadi Murmu will have powers to promulgate ordinances, grant pardons and sign proclamation of emergency in states and the country on advice of the Union Council of Ministers headed by the prime minister. As the constitutional head, the president is the custodian of the Constitution and is also vested with powers of convening Parliament sessions and acts as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. PTI
7/10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Droupadi Murmu taking over as India's new President as a "watershed moment" for the country, especially the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. The entire nation watched with pride as she took oath, Modi said, wishing her the best for a fruitful tenure. Twitter/ @narendramodi
8/10
After a national salute by the President's Bodyguard at Gate No 5 of the Parliament, the new President and her predecessor left in a ceremonial procession to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. At the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the new President inspected the tri-services guard of honour. PTI
9/10
President Murmu assumes office at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Former President Kovind also present with her. ANI
10/10
The president’s term of office will be of five years till 24 July, 2027. The rules allows her for re-election, though the country's first President Rajendra Prasad has been the only one to get elected for two terms. ANI