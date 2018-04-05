1/8 Mirabai Chanu lifted a total of 196 kg, 86 kg in Snatch and 110 kg in Clean and Jerk, to win the first gold medal for India in the Commonwealth Games 2018. PTI Mirabai Chanu lifted a total of 196 kg, 86 kg in Snatch and 110 kg in Clean and Jerk, to win the...

2/8 P Gururaja got India's campaign underway by winning the silver medal in Men's 56kg Weightlifting. Karnataka weightlifter lifted a total 249 kg. PTI

3/8 Rakesh Patra competes on the parallel bars in the men's artistic gymnastics he qualified for the final of the rings apparatus in the men's artistic competition after scoring 13.950 in the team all around event. PTI

4/8 Both India's men's team as well as the women's table tennis teams progress into the knockouts stages. Women's star Manika Batra won both her singles games against opponents from Sri Lanka and Wales. PTI

5/8 The duo of Deborah Herold and Aleena Reji consumed 35.309 seconds in women's Team Sprint qualifying at the Anna Meares Velodrome, but finished at the last spot after the Canadian team was disqualified. PTI

6/8 The Gold medal winning moment for Mirabai Chanu! After lifting 110 kg successfully she was all but assured of finishing on top of the podium. Image courtesy: Twitter @GC2018

7/8 P Gururaja reveled in the celebrations posing with the Indian tricolour after winning silver. PTI