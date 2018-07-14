1/11 Croatia weren't on anyone's list of probable finalists before the tournament began. Their first game of the group stage was against Nigeria, which they won thanks to an own-goal and a penalty. In spite of them being top of the group after the match, few were confident of their ability to qualify at the time. AFP Croatia weren't on anyone's list of probable finalists before the tournament began. Their first...

2/11 The first glimpses of Croatia's ability to function well as a team came in their second group stage, when they took apart a hapless Argentina side and contained the threat posed by Lionel Messi. Croatia stormed to a 3-0 win over the South Americans, with talismanic midfielder Luka Modric scoring a goal.

3/11 Croatia carried their form into their last group stage match, beating Iceland 2-1 and establishing themselves as serious contenders.

4/11 In the round of 16 Croatia came up against a resolute Denmark, and after two very early goals leveled the score at 1-1 inside four minutes, both teams failed to find the net again. Luka Modric had a chance to win it for Croatia late into extra time, but the veteran midfielder saw his penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel. The match went into a penalty shootout, with things looking bleak for Croatia.

5/11 However, the penalty shootout was won by Croatia after a couple of errors from Danish players and some incredible saves from goalkeeper Danijel Subasic sealed their place in the quarter-finals.

6/11 Croatia's quarter-final match against Russia was just as gritty and tense as the match came before it, with both teams heading into extra time tied at 1-1. Croatian defender Domagoj Vida scored a goal in extra time, and for a while it seemed as though that would be enough to eliminate the hosts, but a header from Mario Fernandes saw the match head into a penalty shootout.

7/11 Ivan Rakitic often played second fiddle to the masterful talent of Croatia captain Luka Modric, but the Barcelona midfielder showed his composure and abiility when he stepped forward to calmly score the penalty that sent Croatia into the semi-final. Croatia would play England next, a match-up in which they were clear underdogs.

8/11 England posed a significant threat to Croatia's ambitions of reaching the final, and the young English side proved to be a difficult test for them. After Ivan Perisic cancelled out Kieran Trippier's opening goal, Croatia headed into their third consecutive extra-time appearance.

9/11 For a while it seemed like yet another Croatia match would be decided on penalties. The Croatian side had covered much ground over 90 minutes, chasing down England's attackers with determination. A few members of the squad were nursing small injuries, no doubt worsened by their ceaseless running.

10/11 The exertion had taken a toll on several Croatian players, perhaps none more so than Mario Mandzukic, who had run himself into the ground. However, in spite of Jordan Pickford nearly taking out his knee and an agonising bout of cramps, Mandzukic was the quickest to react to a wayward ball to bang in a winner in the 109th minute and take Croatia to the finals.