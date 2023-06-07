'We want more of Saif Ali Khan,' demand netizens after watching Adipurush's final trailer
The final trailer of Adipurush has left the internet, fans, audiences, in a frenzy as Saif has pushed the envelope, again
You only expect the best from Saif Ali Khan, and that is what the trailer of Adipurush cements even further. After a series of impressive performances in Sacred Games, Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, Vikram Vedha, people were left waiting to see what Saif brings to the table as one of the most evil characters in Indian mythology, Raavan.
The final trailer of Adipurush has left the internet, fans, audiences, in a frenzy as Saif has pushed the envelope, again. Whether it’s the low monotone albeit menacing voice, to the long hair as a Saadhu in the opening scene or the fierce eyes that go from soulful to wicked in seconds, Saif leaves you waiting and wanting for more as Lankesh/Raavan.
The trailer ends with a voice over of Saif that makes your spine shiver, something that only an actor of his calibre is capable of. The career graph of Saif Ali Khan can surely make for an interesting chapter in film-making as an artist who thinks out of the box, takes risks, blends into his characters like a chameleon and emerges as the stand-out factor in every film he does.