'We beat the Americans': Taliban puts on display spoils of war to celebrate victory against the US

6/6

Besides the vehicles, the Taliban has put up a new historical exhibit in the governor's compound of Ghazni province. One concrete slab inscribed with the names and regiments of US troops who served in the province during America's longest war is on display as part of the Taliban's celebration over the US. "We have to show this so that Afghans, the world, and future generations know that we beat the Americans," Taliban provincial culture chief Mullah Habibullah Mujahid said. AFP