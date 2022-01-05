'We beat the Americans': Taliban puts on display spoils of war to celebrate victory against the US
Sections of blast walls from a former US military base, rusting tanks, and destroyed American armoured vehicles are part of the exhibit in Afghanistan's Ghazni province
It's been five months since the Taliban took over control of Afghanistan and to mark their victory against the United States, they have erected an informal exhibition on roads outside the city of Ghazni. Rusting hulks of destroyed American armoured vehicles are on display, their weapons removed, their tyres flat and frayed. AFP
Children clamber around and over the wreckage, which also features skeletons of abandoned Soviet tanks from the decade-long occupation of Afghanistan. "We are proud of our achievement when we see this," said 18-year-old Taliban fighter Ozair, adding, "We showed that Afghans born here could beat America, a powerful country." AFP
Much military hardware gifted to Afghan police and armed forces fell into the hands of the Taliban in the last chaotic days of the US-backed government. The windfall of weapons, vehicles and uniforms has given the new rulers of Kabul tangible spoils of victory. AFP
Reminders and relics of two decades of the US-led occupation of Afghanistan are scattered across the nation — some of them usable. AFP
A boy plays on a destroyed armoured vehicle displayed along a road in Ghazni. AFP
Besides the vehicles, the Taliban has put up a new historical exhibit in the governor's compound of Ghazni province. One concrete slab inscribed with the names and regiments of US troops who served in the province during America's longest war is on display as part of the Taliban's celebration over the US. "We have to show this so that Afghans, the world, and future generations know that we beat the Americans," Taliban provincial culture chief Mullah Habibullah Mujahid said. AFP