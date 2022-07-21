'We are with you Sonia ji': Mass protests break out as ED questions Congress chief
Across the country, Congress leaders and workers staged dharnas, protesting the ED probe against Sonia Gandhi. In Delhi, senior party members such as Sachin Pilot and Jairam Ramesh were detained as they joined in the agitation
Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case became a show of strength when Congress workers across the country took out protests, accusing the Narendra Modi-led Centre of 'political vendetta'. MPs, leaders and supporters courted arrest outside the AICC headquarters in Delhi. AFP
Senior Congress leaders such as Sachin Pilot and Jairam Ramesh were taken away by the police as they protested Sonia's questioning. Image Courtesy: @SachinPilot/Twitter
The protests by Congress workers brought traffic to a standstill in and around central Delhi. The traffic moved at a snail's pace at several key stretches connecting central Delhi with the rest of the city and satellite towns of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad. AFP
Congress party activists move a police barrier outside the All India Congress committee office. The Congress slammed the Modi government for "misusing" probe agencies against Opposition leaders. AFP
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the Congress will stage demonstrations across the country in "a most telling manner" against what he described as political vendetta. AFP
The Congress also claimed that the media was being prevented from entering the party headquarters. "From the early hours of this morning the Delhi Police obviously taking orders from the Union Home Minister is preventing the media from entering the Congress party headquarters. This high-handedness was only to be expected and reflects the mindset of the Modi Sarkar," Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter. AFP
Chants of 'Sonia ji, we are with you' rang loud as Congress workers and supporters stood their ground against the police. AFP
Sonia Gandhi, 75, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for her questioning in the National Herald money laundering case. She arrived at the federal probe agency's headquarters, located at Vidyut Lane flanking A P J Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi, a little after noon escorted by her Z+ category CRPF security cover. Her children, Rahul and Priyanka, accompanied her for her questioning. AFP