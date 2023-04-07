'Way of the Cross': Christian worshippers around the world mark Good Friday
Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It's a day of mourning. Christians all over the world attend mass, enact mock crucifixions and passion plays
1/12
On Good Friday, people remember the day that Jesus Christ was crucified on the Hill of Calvary and died. It is observed throughout the Holy Week and falls on the Friday before Easter Sunday, according to the Paschal Triduum. AP
2/12
This year, 7 April is designated as Good Friday on the calendar. On this day, churches all across the world hold special services and celebrations. AP
3/12
While most people in the religion spend the day at Mass or with their families, some go to extreme lengths to atone for sins or seek divine intervention in rituals frowned on by the Church. AP
4/12
In San Juan village, north of Manila, hundreds of residents and tourists watched a blood-soaked re-enactment of Jesus Christ’s last moments. Organisers said more than 15,000 foreign and Filipino tourists and devotees gathered for the cross nailings in Cutud and two other nearby villages. AP
5/12
Dozens of men wearing crowns made out of vines and cloth over their faces walked barefoot through narrow streets, flogging themselves non-stop with bamboo whips. Blood ran down their backs, soaking the top of their trousers and splattering spectators crowded in front of shops and houses. AP
6/12
Church leaders in the Philippines have frowned on the crucifixions and self-flagellations, saying Filipinos can show their deep faith and religious devotion without hurting themselves and by doing charity work instead, such as donating blood. AP
7/12
In New Mexico, thousands of Catholics are making the trek to a historic Adobe Church as part of a Holy Week tradition that spans generations, carrying heavy wooden crosses and praying as they make their way through the high desert landscape. AP
8/12
The faithful gathered this morning in Melbourne’s central business district for a peaceful procession through the streets. AP
9/12
One of Melbourne’s most distinctive Good Friday ritual is the ‘Way of the Cross’ walk, which has been taking place for more than two decades, according to ABC. AP
10/12
Catholic faithful in Israel participated in a Good Friday procession commemorating the passion and death of Christ, Notably, Good Friday overlaps Passover and day 16 of Ramzan. AFP
11/12
The ‘Way of the Cross’ procession was held in Coimbatore, Mumbai and other parts of India. Hundreds of believers reenacted the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during a Good Friday procession. AFP
12/12
On Good Friday, Catholics marched through Jerusalem’s Old City, repeating what is thought to have been Jesus’ walk to his death while carrying wooden crosses and chanting songs. Reuters