'Way of the Cross': Christian worshippers around the world mark Good Friday

Who is Gabriele Amorth, the real-life exorcist, who has inspired Russell Crowe’s new movie? Russell Crowe is hyped about his new movie ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’, set to release on Friday. The film is based on the life of Catholic priest Gabriele Amorth, who claimed to have performed over 50,000 exorcisms until he died in 2016, earning him the nickname — The Vatican’s Exorcist