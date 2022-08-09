Wavin' flag! Har Ghar Tiranga campaign sees Indians reaching out for the tricolour
Patriotic fervour has filled the air. The Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark India's 75 years of Independence has led to a drastic surge in the sale of the national flag
The Tricolour is everywhere! Sales and demand for the national flag has risen manifold as the government prepares for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' event to mark India's 75 years of independence. AP
The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has prompted many customers to flock to flag makers and shops to buy their own flags this Independence Day. AFP
The demand for the national flag has surged. Traders have claimed that the sale of all kinds of tricolours has increased 50 times since the announcement of the campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 July. However, the demand for medium size and national flags made up of satin is at an all-time high. AP
It has been reported that the government is aiming to have at least 20 crore flags atop houses from 13 to 15 August to mark 75 years of India’s Independence. AP
Shopkeepers have said, that the market is filled with Tiranga items and people are coming in large numbers, mostly parents buying Tiranga items for their kids. AFP
A government employee carries an under-production Indian national flag to dry in an office ahead of Independence Day in Guwahati. Several self-help groups have also pitched in to make more national flags ahead of 15 August. AP
As part of the campaign, post offices across the country will sell the Tricolour everyday until 15 August. The government has also tied up with various e-commerce websites and self-help groups to streamline the process of the supply of the flag. AFP