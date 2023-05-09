Watch Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in a new avatar from Anurag Kashyap's noir thriller 'Kennedy'

1/3

With a story based on the insomniac cop who dwells in different circumstances while looking for redemption, the first poster of Anurag Kashyap’s directorial police noir ‘Kennedy’ was recently released. After being selected for the screening in the ‘Midnight Screening’ category at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, the makers introduced the audience to the first poster that encapsulated all the enigma the film is about to bring to the audience and now while getting deep into the world of Kennedy, the new look of Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone from the film has just surfaced as seen on the wall of Cannes Film Festival 2023.