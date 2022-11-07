Want to buy a camel? Rajasthan's Pushkar Fair is where you need to be
The Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan, running until 9 November, is not only the country’s biggest camel fair, but also sees thousands of tourists from around the world. This year, the fest is a bit different as the entry of animals has been banned owing to the outbreak of lumpy skin disease
Rajasthan’s most popular fair — the Pushkar Fair is back! The fair, which lasts for five to eight days, will conclude on the day of the full moon in Kartik, called Kartik Poornima. PTI
The Pushkar Fair won’t be the same this year, owing to concerns over lumpy skin disease. This year, the Rajasthan government has banned animals from entering Pushkar and setting up camp. AFP
Although the original intention of the fair was to attract tradesmen and bring them all together for commercial activities, the fair has now become one of the biggest tourist attractions in the state of Rajasthan. PTI
This year, the Pushkar Fair includes cultural performances, nature walks, a sand art festival, kite festival, spiritual walks, etc. PTI
A girl performs a tightrope act using a balancing pole during the annual fair at Pushkar. AFP
In the recent past, competitions such as the ‘matka phod’, ‘longest moustache’ and ‘bridal competition’ have become the “main draws” for the Pushkar Fair. AFP
Camel herders try to control their camel at the annual Camel Fair in Pushkar. AFP