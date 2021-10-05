Want a piece of Al Capone? Personal items of famous American gangster are up for sale
A total of 174 possessions, including his Colt .45-caliber pistol, his pocket watch are on the auction block
1/7
Al Capone is infamous for having been a ruthless mob boss in the United States, but one of his granddaughters says his softer side will shine through the auction of the gangster's personal items -- including diamond-encrusted jewellery with his initials, family photographs and his favourite handgun. This vintage silver print photograph of the mobster and his associates at Hot Springs, Arkansas is part of the auction and is valued at $2,500-$5,000. AFP
2/7
The auction titled “A Century of Notoriety: The Estate of Al Capone” hosted by Witherell's Auction House in Sacramento will see a total of 174 items belonging to Capone being auctioned. It would also include his Colt .45-caliber pistol, which has been valued at $30,000-$60,000. Capone always carried this firearm with him and used several times to protect himself. AFP
3/7
Witherell said he had no reservations about helping the Capone sisters and that he expects the auction to draw international attention because of the items’ historical significance. Ornate furniture, including his bed, will also be sold through the auction. AFP
4/7
A diamond-encrusted Patek Philippe pocket watch, platinum and diamond initialed pocket knife and an 18 carat gold and platinum belt buckle and a gold initialed “AC” money clip and home movies featuring Al Capone and his associates are also up for bids. AFP
5/7
The media dubbed him Public Enemy No 1 after the 1929 “Valentine’s Day Massacre” of seven members of a rival bootlegger gang in Chicago by his associates. His 14k white gold diamond cufflinks in the form of initials, "A" and "C" are also up for grabs with an estimate price of $2,500-$5,000. AFP
6/7
Al and Mae Capone's Pantheon sterling silver tea service from his Palm Island, Florida, villa is also being auctioned. The Chicago mobster lived in Florida after his release from prison until his death in 1947. AFP
7/7
Brian Witherell, COO of Witherell's auction house in Sacramento, California working amongst Al Capone's China set. Speaking of the auction, he said: We want to handle things that aren’t objectionable to a lot of people, but we still can’t rewrite history. He was a legendary figure." AFP