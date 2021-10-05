Want a piece of Al Capone? Personal items of famous American gangster are up for sale

1/7

Al Capone is infamous for having been a ruthless mob boss in the United States, but one of his granddaughters says his softer side will shine through the auction of the gangster's personal items -- including diamond-encrusted jewellery with his initials, family photographs and his favourite handgun. This vintage silver print photograph of the mobster and his associates at Hot Springs, Arkansas is part of the auction and is valued at $2,500-$5,000. AFP