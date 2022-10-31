Walking Dead: Halloween is here to give you a jump scare
People from across the world participated in Halloween celebrations to mark the age-old festival which was originally celebrated by The Celtics. Costume parties, trick or treating, and lighting bonfires add all the drama to the spookfest
1/8
Children wearing costumes walk during Trick or Treat for Halloween in Panama City. Halloween is celebrated on 31 October every year to mark the eve of the Christian feast of Hallow’s Day on 1 November. Carving pumpkins, costume parties, attending trick-or-treats and lighting bonfires are some of the fun activities people participate in during Halloween. AP
2/8
A woman puts on her hat which is a part of her witch costume before the start of the Witch and Warlock Paddle event in the US state of Tennessee. During the event, participants put on their best Halloween costumes to paddle on the Tennessee River. Halloween was originally celebrated as a Celtic festival in Ireland and Scotland and was called ‘Samhain’. With the festival, the Celts marked the end of summer and the beginning of winter. The United States started celebrating Halloween after Irish and British migrants moved to the country. AP
3/8
Trick-or-treaters walk house-to-house in search of candy during an early Halloween event in Kansas. The festival also marks the Celtic New Year which was considered a time when the ghosts of the dead walked on earth. AP
4/8
Motorcycles participate in a rally at night celebrating Halloween in Venezuela’s capital Caracas. In order to drive off evil spirits, the Celtics would wear scary masks before stepping out of their homes. AP
5/8
Crowds watch the seven-metre high Con Mor or The Giant on display at the Macnas Halloween show in Ireland. AP
6/8
A scuba-diver shows his carved pumpkin during the Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest held in Florida. Before pumpkins, turnips and potatoes were used by Celtics to light the way to their homes and to let good spirits enter. Later, when Irish migrants entered America, pumpkins were made the face of Halloween. AP
7/8
Children wearing costumes walk during Trick or Treat for Halloween in Panama City. Trick and treating originated in the 1930s when people dressed in costumes went door-to-door to ask for food or money. AP
8/8
A woman in scary costume poses for a photo in Seoul, South Korea. Tragedy struck in the country’s capital city when tens of thousands of people gathered in the area to celebrate Halloween. As the night progressed crowds swelled, making it difficult for people to move or breathe. The incident left as many as 154 dead, according to CNN. AP