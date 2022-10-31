Walking Dead: Halloween is here to give you a jump scare

2/8

A woman puts on her hat which is a part of her witch costume before the start of the Witch and Warlock Paddle event in the US state of Tennessee. During the event, participants put on their best Halloween costumes to paddle on the Tennessee River. Halloween was originally celebrated as a Celtic festival in Ireland and Scotland and was called ‘Samhain’. With the festival, the Celts marked the end of summer and the beginning of winter. The United States started celebrating Halloween after Irish and British migrants moved to the country. AP