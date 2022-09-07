Walk of Life: Rahul Gandhi's historic Bharat Jodo Yatra kicks off from Kanyakumari
With an eye on the 2024 election, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi flagged off the much-touted 3,570-km Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari. The grand old party has said that the foot march will be a 'transformational moment' for politics in the country
1/6
Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders of the Indian National Congress flagged off the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari on Wednesday. After paying tribute to his father at the Sriperumbudur memorial in Chennai, he travelled to Kanyakumari to attend an event at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam. Image courtesy: @bharatjodo/Twitter
2/6
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was greeted by officials as he arrived in Kanyakumari. The 3,500-kilometre foot march will cover 12 states and two Union Territories over a period of five months. The party has called it the “longest political march” organised in the country over the last century. Rahul Gandhi, along with other party leaders, will walk in two batches between 7 am and 6:30 pm every day. Image courtesy: @INCIndia/Twitter
3/6
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi made a stop at Vivekananda Memorial in Kanyakumari ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The grand old party has claimed that the yatra is a mass contact programme and its objective is to ensure that the concerns and demands of the people reach the capital. ANI
4/6
Rahul Gandhi paid homage to Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar in Kanyakumari. According to media reports, from Kanyakumari the padyatris will pass through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshaher, Delhi, Ambala, Jammu and finally conclude in Kashmir’s capital Srinagar. Image courtesy: @INCIndia/Twitter
5/6
Senior Congress leaders like Ashok Gehlot, Shashi Tharoor and Bhupesh Baghel joined Rahul Gandhi at Kanyakumari on Wednesday to flag off the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress president Sonia Gandhi said, “Bharat Jodo Yatra a landmark occasion for Congress, confident that our organisation will be rejuvenated.” Image courtesy: @ashokgehlot51/Twitter
6/6
As planned, Rahul Gandhi paid homage to his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi near his assassination spot in Chennai before kicking off the yatra. More than 200 civil society members have offered their support to the party and have urged people to join the yatra in a bid to defend against “systematic assault” on the unity and democracy of India. Image courtesy: @RahulGandhi/Twitter