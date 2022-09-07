Walk of Life: Rahul Gandhi's historic Bharat Jodo Yatra kicks off from Kanyakumari

2/6

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was greeted by officials as he arrived in Kanyakumari. The 3,500-kilometre foot march will cover 12 states and two Union Territories over a period of five months. The party has called it the “longest political march” organised in the country over the last century. Rahul Gandhi, along with other party leaders, will walk in two batches between 7 am and 6:30 pm every day. Image courtesy: @INCIndia/Twitter