1/7 Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after which Russia and India are expected to sign the S-400 air defence system deal and a number of other pacts in key sectors such as space and energy. PTI Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for the annual summit with...

2/7 Putin, who was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on his arrival, went straight to Modi's official Lok Kalyan Marg residence where the two leaders had a one-on-one meeting. PTI Putin, who was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on his arrival, went straight...

3/7 Modi hosted a private dinner for the visiting dignitary. The dinner meeting comes a day ahead of the 19th India-Russia annual summit. The agreements to be signed are likely to boost cooperation in key sectors such as defence, space, trade, energy and tourism, among others. AP Modi hosted a private dinner for the visiting dignitary. The dinner meeting comes a day ahead of...

4/7 During the summit, the two leaders will hold comprehensive discussions on wide-ranging bilateral, regional and international issues, including US sanctions against Moscow and counter-terrorism cooperation. PTI During the summit, the two leaders will hold comprehensive discussions on wide-ranging bilateral,...

5/7 As Putin landed in New Delhi, the Russian news agency TASS reported that on Friday, a number of bilateral agreements will be signed, including the $5 billion contract to deliver the S-400 air defence missile systems to India. PTI As Putin landed in New Delhi, the Russian news agency TASS reported that on Friday, a number of...

6/7 The spotlight will be on the S-400 missile defence system deal as, if signed, it could violate US sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) instituted by the US Congress on arms purchases from Russia. PTI The spotlight will be on the S-400 missile defence system deal as, if signed, it could violate US...