Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri gets awarded with 'GIFA Golden Awards' by Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel
Vivek Agnihotri was awarded the ‘GIFA Golden Awards’ which was held in Ahmedabad by Bhupendrabhai Patel, Gujrat CM, for his work with films like The Tashkent Files & The Kashmir Files. Taking to social media “Thankyou #GIFA2023 and wonderful people of Gujarat for honouring me with Gold Award.'
1/4
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is unstoppable and how! Last year the filmmaker delivered one of the most successful films The Kashmir Files and won acclaims from the audience to critics. Apart from that, the filmmaker and the performers won back-to-back awards for their amazing filmography. Vivek Agnihotri is one of the most sought after directors India has ever seen and over time, he delivered some of the well-researched, incredibly directed films that have opened the chapters of truth for the Indian audiences.
2/4
Yesterday, Vivek Agnihotri was awarded the ‘ GIFA Golden Awards’ which was held in Ahmedabad by Bhupendrabhai Patel, Gujrat CM, for his work with films like The Tashkent Files & The Kashmir Files.<br />Taking to social media “Thankyou #GIFA2023 and wonderful people of Gujarat for honouring me with Gold Award. “On this occasion I remember Late Shri Sanjeev Kumar ji- one of the the greatest artist of the soil of Gujarat. Gujarati cinema is rooted, rich in content & represents true spirit of Bharat”.
3/4
A day before, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files won an award at Zee Cine Awards 2023 for ‘Best Film’, ‘Best Screenplay ‘Best Actor’ & ‘Best Actor in Negative Role’ awards.
4/4
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for the release of The Vaccine War, which is slated to release on August 15,2023 in 11 languages, making it one of the promising films ever filmed.