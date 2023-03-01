Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri gets awarded with 'GIFA Golden Awards' by Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

1/4

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is unstoppable and how! Last year the filmmaker delivered one of the most successful films The Kashmir Files and won acclaims from the audience to critics. Apart from that, the filmmaker and the performers won back-to-back awards for their amazing filmography. Vivek Agnihotri is one of the most sought after directors India has ever seen and over time, he delivered some of the well-researched, incredibly directed films that have opened the chapters of truth for the Indian audiences.