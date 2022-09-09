Virat Kohli's century leads India's decimation of Afghanistan in their last Asia Cup 2022 contest
India defeated Afghanistan in the last super Four-stage match of the tournament on the back of Virat Kohli's century.
Virat Kohli led India with a mesmerising century at the Dubai International Stadium against Afghanistan in their final Asia Cup match on Thursday. AP
Kohli scored a massive 122 off 61 deliveries, scoring at a strike rate of 200. He hit 12 boundaries and six 6s in his innings to decimate the Afghan bowling and made the facile match worth remembering. AP
Virat Kohli kissed the ring after reaching his century and dedicated the innings to his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika after the end of the innings. AP
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul opened the innings in Rohit Sharma’s absence and stitched a 119-run opening partnership before Rahul got out on 62. AP
The Afghan team seemed lackluster throughout the match after a heart wrenching loss to Pakistan in Sharjah on Wednesday. AP
After Kohli’s batting display, Bhuvi came to the fore and shattered the Afghan batting to pieces with a five-wicket haul. AP
Afghanistan batters were no match for the Indian bowlers as they were restricted to 111/8 after 20 overs. AP
Bhuvi bowled four overs on the trot at the start of the innings and scalped 4 wickets in the powerplay, and one more in the seventh over. His overall figures read 4-1-4-5 which was also his career-best T20I performance.
India won their last and facile Asia Cup contest against Afghanistan and finished the Super 4s stage being third on the points table behind Sri Lanka and Pakistan. AP