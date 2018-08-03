1/7 Virat Kohli showed incredible grit and determination to single-handedly take a struggling India side to 274 runs, just 13 less than the 287 scored by England in their first innings. AP Virat Kohli showed incredible grit and determination to single-handedly take a struggling India...

2/7 India's rapid dismissal of England in the first innings had given the visitors a sense of optimism before their innings, with Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan opening. AP India's rapid dismissal of England in the first innings had given the visitors a sense of...

3/7 However, 20-year-old English all-rounder Sam Curran quickly turned the mood in the Indian camp, by dismissing both opening batsmen and KL Rahul. Curran went on to finish the match with figures of 4/74, bowling 17 overs. AP However, 20-year-old English all-rounder Sam Curran quickly turned the mood in the Indian camp,...

4/7 Virat Kohli's introduction added some stability to the side, but the middle order continued to make mistakes, with Dinesh Karthik getting bowled by Ben Stokes for a duck. AP Virat Kohli's introduction added some stability to the side, but the middle order continued to...

5/7 England continued to whittle away at the Indian side, with Hardik Pandya's 22 of 52 balls providing the only brief respite for the visitors. Undeterred, captain Virat Kohli kept slogging away, reducing England's lead with some exquisite shots. AP England continued to whittle away at the Indian side, with Hardik Pandya's 22 of 52 balls...

6/7 Kohli and Umesh Yadav were the last men standing, and India's captain eventually faltered, getting caught by Stuart Broad after an Adil Rashid delivery. India were all out with a score of 274, over half of which was scored by their captain Virat Kohli in his maiden Test century in England. AP Kohli and Umesh Yadav were the last men standing, and India's captain eventually faltered,...