1/5 Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma formed a 246-run partnership for the second wicket, which made matters easy for the hosts as they cruised to eight-wicket victory against the West Indians, chasing down the 323 run-target in just 42.1 overs. AFP Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma formed a 246-run partnership for the second wicket, which made...

2/5 Bowling first, Indians struggle to get going initially. It was then Yuzvendra Chahal who came with a good performance. He had a great day in the office, ending up figures of 3 for 41 on a track which was tailor-made for batting. He was the best bowlers for India in this game as well. AFP Bowling first, Indians struggle to get going initially. It was then Yuzvendra Chahal who came...

3/5 West Indies were struggling at 86 for 3 and this was the time when Shimron Hetmyer came to the crease and started playing fearless cricket. He smashed 106 off just 78 balls to take Windies total to 322 for 8 at the end of 50 overs. AFP West Indies were struggling at 86 for 3 and this was the time when Shimron Hetmyer came to the...

4/5 Captain Virat Kohli led from the front as he smashed yet another century, his 36th in ODIs, which paved the way for India's victory. AFP Captain Virat Kohli led from the front as he smashed yet another century, his 36th in ODIs, which...