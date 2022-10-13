T20 World Cup: Team India's day out at Rottnest Island in Perth (in photos)
India's strength and conditioning coach Paddy Upton took the Indian team on an excursion to Rottnest Island to help the team bond well and feel calm before the T20 World Cup.
As some tough T20 World Cup encounter approaches Team India, who are training in Perth, Rohit Sharma and Co. decided to take some time off and trip to Rottnest Island, a small island wildlife sanctuary off the coast of Perth on Thursday. BCCI
Virat Kohli looks on while the team was on their way to the island,. The trip came a day ahead of India’s second warm up game against Western Australia in Perth. BCCI
Rottnest island is just 19 kilometers off the coast of Perth and is a tourist attraction. Team India players and staff took a yatch to reach the island and seemed relaxed.
The excursion was planned by strength and conditioning coach Paddy Upton, who said it was planned to bring the team together and bond well before the big tournament gets underway. BCCI
All-rounder Deepak Hooda and pacer Arshdeep Singh were seen enjoying each other company in a video shared by BCCI on its official Twitter handle and website. BCCI
Rishabh Pant watches an audio-video presentation made for the team during the trip to Rottnest Island. BCCI
India spin duo Yuzverndra Chahal (left) and R Ashwin were captured enjoying their leisure period while on the boat to the Rottnest Island. BCCI
Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share a photo with Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel from the excursion. Twitter/Virat Kohli
However, not everyone had a good time during the boat trip to the island as some of them had sea sickness while traveling. BCCI
“It was challenging getting here. Yacht ride on choppy waters wasn’t exactly everyone’s cup of tea. Mine neither. But, once we got here, it’s a beautiful island and beautiful place,” said Team India coach Rahul Dravid. BCCI
Upon reaching the island, Hardik Pandya’s birthday was celebrated. BCCI
Indian players also tried their hands on the game handball, which recently gained traction in India with medal success at the Commonwealth Games. BCCI
Arshdeep seems to be particularly pleased with the design of his lawn bowl as he flaunted it on the camera. BCCI
After the lawn bowl session, Indian players, including Virat Kohli, clicked photos with the wildlife animals on the island. BCCI
“It was just about getting away from the game, having a refresher, having some time to laugh and bond and having some fun together before the big tournament,” said Upton. BCCI