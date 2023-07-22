Photos

Virat Kohli century helps India surge in second Test against West Indies

Virat Kohli slammed a century to take India to 438 on Day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies. Check out some photos here.

FirstCricket Staff July 22, 2023 12:15:31 IST
Virat Kohli scored a fine century, his first Test ton on overseas soil in five years, as India posted 438 on the second day of the second Test against West Indies in Trinidad. AP
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja put on 159 runs for the fifth wicket. AP
Ravichandran Ashwin scored 56 runs off 78 balls. AP
Jason Holder celebrates the dismissal of Ishan Kishan. Kishan was dismissed for 25. AP
Jomel Warrican dismissed Mohammed Siraj for a duck. Warrican finished with figures of 3/89. AP
India players celebrate the wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul. Chanderpaul was dismissed for 33 by Ashwin in the 35th over. AP
