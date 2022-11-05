Photos

Virat Kohli celebrates 34th birthday at MCG, cuts cake with journalists; see photos

Virat Kohli on Saturday celebrated his 34th birthday at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, where he was presented a birthday cake.

FirstCricket Staff November 05, 2022 17:48:25 IST
India batter Virat Kohli celebrated his 34th birthday in style, being presented with a birthday cake at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), following a net practice. Image: ANI
Virat Kohli grabs a bite of the birthday cake. AFP
Journalists were present at the MCG for Virat Kohli’s birthday, where the former India skipper was seen cutting his birthday cake. ANI
Virat Kohli amassed an unbeaten 82 against Pakistan, the last time India played in Melbourne, and he would be hoping to play another memorable knock against Zimbabwe at the same ground. ANI
Virat Kohli shares his birthday with Paddy Upton, who is the team’s mental conditioning coach. AFP
