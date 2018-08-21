1/6
England's Keaton Jennings and Alastair Cook leave the field on Day 3 with the score reading 23/0 and an improbable task of saving the Test. Reuters
England's Keaton Jennings and Alastair Cook leave the field on Day 3 with the score reading 23/0...
2/6
India skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara leave the field after playing out the first session of the 3rd day. They stitched a 113-run stand to further extend the side's lead. Reuters
India skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara leave the field after playing out the first...
3/6
After the horror end to his first innings on the first day, India's Cheteshwar Pujara scored a fifty and was dismissed for 72. Reuters
After the horror end to his first innings on the first day, India's Cheteshwar Pujara scored a...
4/6
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his second century of the series. Reuters
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his second century of the series. Reuters
5/6
India's Hardik Pandya, after his maiden five-wicket haul, slammed 50 and remained unbeaten on 52. Reuters
India's Hardik Pandya, after his maiden five-wicket haul, slammed 50 and remained unbeaten on 52....
6/6
India captain Virat Kohli declared late in the day and set England a 521-run target. Reuters
India captain Virat Kohli declared late in the day and set England a 521-run target. Reuters