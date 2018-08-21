1/6 England's Keaton Jennings and Alastair Cook leave the field on Day 3 with the score reading 23/0 and an improbable task of saving the Test. Reuters England's Keaton Jennings and Alastair Cook leave the field on Day 3 with the score reading 23/0...

2/6 India skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara leave the field after playing out the first session of the 3rd day. They stitched a 113-run stand to further extend the side's lead. Reuters

3/6 After the horror end to his first innings on the first day, India's Cheteshwar Pujara scored a fifty and was dismissed for 72. Reuters

4/6 India's Virat Kohli celebrates his second century of the series. Reuters

5/6 India's Hardik Pandya, after his maiden five-wicket haul, slammed 50 and remained unbeaten on 52. Reuters