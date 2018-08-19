1/7 India's Rishabh Pant, who got off the mark with a six, leaves the pitch at end of play 18 not out during the first day of the third Test. Virat Kohli and Co were 307/6 at stumps. AP India's Rishabh Pant, who got off the mark with a six, leaves the pitch at end of play 18 not out...

2/7 India's Shikhar Dhawan set up the foundation for the Indian middle order with a 60-run opening stand with KL Rahul. AP

3/7 Chris Woakes was the star of the first session for England as he sent back the Indian top order back to the hut in the second hour. Reuters

4/7 India captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane revived India with a 159-run stand after they lost three wickets before Lunch. Reuters

5/7 England's Stuart Broad celebrates with James Anderson and Joe Root after taking the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane, who was dismissed for 81. Reuters

6/7 India's skipper Virat Kohli walks off the field after being dismissed by Adil Rashid. He missed his second ton of the series by three runs. Reuters