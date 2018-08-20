1/6
Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal for wrestling at the Asian Games. AFP
Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal for wrestling at the Asian Games....
2/6
19-year-old Lakshay Sheoran shot 39 out of 45 to win a silver medal in men's trap shooting. AFP
19-year-old Lakshay Sheoran shot 39 out of 45 to win a silver medal in men's trap shooting. AFP
3/6
Deepak Kumar won silver at the 10 metres air rifle event. AFP
Deepak Kumar won silver at the 10 metres air rifle event. AFP
4/6
India routed Indonesia in their preliminary group match, beating the host nation 17-0 to go top of their table. AFP
India routed Indonesia in their preliminary group match, beating the host nation 17-0 to go top...
5/6
Despite losing 3-0 to Indonesia, India's Sepak Takraw team progressed to the quarterfinals owing to their win over Iran. AFP
Despite losing 3-0 to Indonesia, India's Sepak Takraw team progressed to the quarterfinals owing...
6/6
Indian gymnast Ashish Kumar competes on the vault in the artistic gymnastics event. AFP
Indian gymnast Ashish Kumar competes on the vault in the artistic gymnastics event. AFP