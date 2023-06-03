Vijay Varma highlights his 'Chameleon Shirts' outfit from Dahaad, explains how it helped him
This role has given him a massive response from the worldwide audience that has validated his portrayal of Anand as a true chameleon on screen
Vijay Varma is on roll. The actor is currently savouring the success of his most recent, Reema Kagti-directed show, “Dahaad.” This role has given him a massive response from the worldwide audience that has validated his portrayal of Anand as a true chameleon on screen.
The versatile actor took to his Instagram account , displaying the outfits he wore in the show Dahaad, also explaining how the outfits help him getting into the subtle indentities of character Anand comfortably. He also thanked his team, for helping him build the character of Anand.
Posting a series of pictures of his outfits from Dahaad, he captioned, “Anand with his Chameleon shirts<br />Wardrobe helps in creating new charterers and I can’t thank @smriti.schauhan and her team for helping me creating several subtle identities of Anand. Big love.”
The Instagram post by the actor got massive response from the audience who filled his timeline with comment and love. A follower of the actor commented, “Superb performance.. loved it , you were amazing”, while another user responded, “ phaad ki rakhdhi bhai appne series may. Love your performance”, while an ardent follower commented, “Loved every bit of your character in the series.”