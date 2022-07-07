Viah di Vadhaiyaan: Bhagwant Mann and Gurpreet Kaur are officially hitched!
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Gurpreet Kaur got married at a private ceremony in Chandigarh at the former’s house on Thursday
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Dr Gurpreet Kaur got married in a close private ceremony at the former’s house in Chandigarh on Thursday. ANI
This is Mann's second marriage after he separated in 2015 from his first wife Inderpreet Kaur, who now lives abroad. His has two children with Inderpreet – Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and son Dilshan Mann (17). Twitter/@harjotbains
The 48-year-old Mann is getting married to 1993-born Dr Kaur, who did her MBBS from Maharishi Markandeshwar University at Mullana in Haryana in 2018. Dr Kaur is daughter of former sarpanch Inderjit Singh Nathh of Madanpur in Pehowa. ANI
The celebrations kicked off with Mann arriving under a ‘Phulkari’ dupatta in a golden groom’s attire.Twitter/@raghav_chadha
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in his wedding look - a subtle gold kurta set with a traditional jacket and the pagdi with kalgi. Photo Composite: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MP Raghav Chadha and also joined in the celebrations to wish the couple. Twitter/ @raghav_chadha
The newlywed couple with Bhagwant Mann’s mother Harpal Kaur. ANI
The wedding menu included Indian and Italian cuisine - Kadahi Paneer, Tandoori Kulche, Dal Makhani, Navratan Biryani, Mausami Subzian, Apricot Stuffed Kofta, Lasagna Siciliano and Burrani Raita. A fresh fruit trifle, moong dal halwa, shahi tukda, angoori rasmalai and dry fruit rabri were also part of the elaborate spread. ANI