Veteran artist Santosh Jain's upcoming solo exhibition explores various facets of womanhood in a patriarchal society [Photos]
Jain's exhibiton titled She's In The Streets, She's In The Stars, will be the opening show at Method Kala Ghoda as it opens its doors for the first time since COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. The exhibition begins on 1 July and continues till 25 July.
Senior artist Santosh Jain's upcoming exhibition is an art collection of experiences over seven decades which include the lives of different women and that of Jain herself. The show highlights the prevalent patriarchal system that exists in society based on these experiences.
The 70-year-old self-taught artist, who has worked with digital techniques this time around, gives a great perspective to creating fine art through digital means.
"Over seven decades," Jain says, "I have bore witness to the lives of many different women, a number of which being myself. The theme of womanhood in all its forms, seen and unseen, has been a constant thread through the career of my artmaking. While the medium has changed, the presence and significance of women has not."
Historically, women have rarely been the central character of any story. Rather, they have been pushed into the background, their roles, desires, and existence nothing more than of service to others.
"Through my art, I’ve explored the many ways in which women are an integral part of society, family, and life itself," Jain says. Her works are like a second language which allows her to freely share long-forgotten episodes of her lifetime, her innermost feelings. Sometimes the same woman recurs in multiple artworks, and sometimes her presence is fleeting, though no less important. "The women in my artwork are you, they are me. They are in the stars, they are in the streets," adds Jain.