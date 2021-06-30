6/6

"Through my art, I’ve explored the many ways in which women are an integral part of society, family, and life itself," Jain says. Her works are like a second language which allows her to freely share long-forgotten episodes of her lifetime, her innermost feelings. Sometimes the same woman recurs in multiple artworks, and sometimes her presence is fleeting, though no less important. "The women in my artwork are you, they are me. They are in the stars, they are in the streets," adds Jain.