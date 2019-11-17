1/6 Venice braced Sunday for an unprecedented third major flooding in less than a week, with seawater due to swamp the already devastated historic city where authorities have declared a state of emergency. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter surge Sunday. That comes after Tuesday's 1.87 meter flood, the worst in 53 years, followed by high tide of 1.54 meters on Friday. AP Venice braced Sunday for an unprecedented third major flooding in less than a week, with seawater...

2/6 The renewed threat from exceptionally intense high tides came after a brief respite on Saturday, with visitors on Sunday morning having to walk along improvised gangways on St Mark's Square as the waters rose yet again. AP The renewed threat from exceptionally intense high tides came after a brief respite on Saturday,...

3/6 The top tourist site had been shut for several hours on Friday as strong storms and winds battered the region, leaving it submerged by sea surges. Churches, shops and homes have also been inundated in the city, a UNESCO World Heritage site. AP The top tourist site had been shut for several hours on Friday as strong storms and winds...

4/6 The crisis has prompted the government to release 20 million euros ($22 million) in funds to tackle the devastation. Culture minister Dario Franceschini has warned the task of repairing the city, where more than 50 churches have suffered damage, will be huge. AP The crisis has prompted the government to release 20 million euros ($22 million) in funds to...

5/6 The Serenissima, as the floating city is called, is home to 50,000 residents but receives 36 million visitors each year. Sunday's warning caused tourists to rush to grab water taxis to the mainland before the high tide disrupted the transport service. AP The Serenissima, as the floating city is called, is home to 50,000 residents but receives 36...