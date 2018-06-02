1/6 The Venezuelan government released 39 political prisoners on Friday in an attempt to reunite the fractured nation. The prisoners are largely comprised of activists and protesters who publicly opposed Nicolas Maduro's government. AP The Venezuelan government released 39 political prisoners on Friday in an attempt to reunite the...

2/6 The prisoners have been released under a stringent set of conditions, which will require them to check in with authorities periodically. The released prisoners are not allowed to leave Venezuela or speak to the news media. AP The prisoners have been released under a stringent set of conditions, which will require them to...

3/6 Human rights groups have dismissed the release as a token gesture from an oppressive dictatorship. Critics in Maduro's opposition parties have alleged that the Venezuelan government is still holding hundreds of prisoners for leading anti-governmental demonstrations in 2014 and 2017. AP Human rights groups have dismissed the release as a token gesture from an oppressive...

4/6 Maduro's government released 20 prisoners in May who were charged for protesting against power outages and blackouts in the country. It also released Joshua Holt, an American man who was detained on charges that have been disputed by US state officials. AP Maduro's government released 20 prisoners in May who were charged for protesting against power...

5/6 The release of the prisoners was a key aspect of Maduro's talks with Opposition leader Laidy Gomez, which were aimed at persuading the president to end political persecution in the country. AP The release of the prisoners was a key aspect of Maduro's talks with Opposition leader Laidy...